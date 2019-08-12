CEDAR FALLS — The fifth annual Fondo Cedar Valley will be Saturday in Cedar Falls.
Fondo is a metric century party ride that begins and ends in the Cedar Falls Downtown District and travels throughout the Cedar Valley.
After the ride there is a festival at Overman Park where there will be music by The Diplomats and The Nadas while DJ Jumpsuit spins tunes between. There will also be beer and food vendors.
The first 200 riders registered get a swag bag full of awesome goodies, a food voucher, and a beer ticket so you can enjoy your first beer for free upon completing the ride.
This year the after party moves from downtown to Overman Park. The beer garden opens at 4 p.m. with live music starting at 6 p.m.
Whether you ride Fondo or just come for the fun, you can ride your bike to the festivities and park it for free with Bike Tech’s free bicycle valet parking, available all day.
The following businesses are sponsoring the events: Collins Community Credit Union, SingleSpeed Brewing, Bike Tech, Nagle Signs, Scheels and Fahr Beverage.
This event is hosted by Community Main Street, Cedar Valley Sports Commission, Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau.
For more information, visit www.fondocv.com.
