Museum, state agency celebrate women veterans Wednesday

WATERLOO — IowaWORKS and Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum will host an event to celebrate women veterans and highlight ways to support the critical skills they can offer in the workforce.

The 10-11 a.m. Wednesday event will be held in conjunction with the celebration of Women Veterans Month across Iowa.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs estimates there are more than 15,000 Women Veterans in Iowa, with women representing the fastest-growing group within the Veteran population. The event will feature a short program, coffee, pastries and a tour of the Sullivan Brothers Iowa Veterans Museum. There is no charge to attend.

“Iowa’s Women Veterans not only represent the best our state has to offer, but their skills can be incredibly useful for any employer when they transition to civilian life,” said Kyle Clabby-Kane, Waterloo IowaWORKS operations manager. “We highly encourage any business and female veteran in the Cedar Valley to join us to celebrate and learn more about the services we can provide to make that critical connection.”

The museum is at 503 South St.

