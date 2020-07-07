Muscatine County attorney says mask order exceeds mayor's authority

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson exceeded her authority by mandating that people wear face coverings, according to an opinion from James Barry, interim Muscatine County attorney.
During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Barry said he had contacted the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on a proclamation Broderson issued requiring the use of face coverings in the city. While he had not received an answer Monday afternoon, he issued his opinion based on several previous opinions given by the attorney general’s office.
Barry said Broderson’s mandate is not consistent with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations, and that the power to issue such a mandate has not been delegated by the governor to the mayor. Barry said his opinion deals with Muscatine County operations, specifically enforcement of violations.
Reynolds has said Iowa residents should follow Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, which do not require face coverings.
“So long as county offices remain closed to the public, I am advising Muscatine County, all elected officials and employees to abide by the governor’s proclamations regarding the pandemic and until further clarification or different directives are issued, but then so long as they are performing their official governmental functions/duties.”
On Sunday, Broderson issued a proclamation that all people in public locations in the city are required to wear masks. She said she hoped no citations would have to be issued, but a municipal infraction can carry a $500 penalty. Barry said his office would not enforce any such citations.
As of Monday morning, Muscatine County had 691 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 50 active, an increase of 17 since Friday, with 44 fatalities.
