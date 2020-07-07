Muscatine County attorney says mask order exceeds mayor's authority

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — Mayor Diana Broderson exceeded her authority by mandating that people wear face coverings, according to an opinion from James Barry, interim Muscatine County attorney.

During the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors meeting Monday, Barry said he had contacted the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for an opinion on a proclamation Broderson issued requiring the use of face coverings in the city. While he had not received an answer Monday afternoon, he issued his opinion based on several previous opinions given by the attorney general’s office.

Barry said Broderson’s mandate is not consistent with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proclamations, and that the power to issue such a mandate has not been delegated by the governor to the mayor. Barry said his opinion deals with Muscatine County operations, specifically enforcement of violations.

Reynolds has said Iowa residents should follow Iowa Department of Public Health guidelines, which do not require face coverings.

“So long as county offices remain closed to the public, I am advising Muscatine County, all elected officials and employees to abide by the governor’s proclamations regarding the pandemic and until further clarification or different directives are issued, but then so long as they are performing their official governmental functions/duties.”