WATERLOO — Passersby watched in amazement as bright colors swirled from Paco Rosic’s aerosol cans at Lincoln Park on Saturday.

The local artist — famous for his spray paint rendition of the Sistine Chapel ceiling in a Waterloo restaurant — gave My Waterloo Days visitors a front row seat to the beginnings of his latest creation.

And, about 30 feet away, those same visitors had a chance to help out with the collaboration and become a part of history by taking selfies.

“You can come down and take a selfie … and then we have a live painting that’s happening with Paco. What we are going to do is mesh the two together,” said Nicole Sallis with Grow Cedar Valley.

Rosic’s painting will be combined with hundreds of photos to weave a mosaic, Sallis said. The finished product will become a mural on the side of Experience Waterloo’s new quarters on Commercial Street downtown.

“We want the community to be a part of this journey so they can be on the side of a wall for the next 10-15 years. They can bring their children and say, ‘That was me. I represent this community with amazing diversity,’” Sallis said.

She said the goal is to have about 500 photos to add to the mural, which will be unveiled later this summer.

“It is going to be outside. … Our goal is that people will come back and say my family was in that, and we want to go back and see that,” she said.

