Local artist Paco Rosic spray paints his live mural display during My Waterloo Days on Saturday at Lincoln Park.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WATERLOO — Passersby watched in amazement as bright colors swirled from Paco Rosic’s aerosol cans at Lincoln Park on Saturday.
The local artist — famous for his spray paint rendition of the Sistine Chapel ceiling in a Waterloo restaurant — gave My Waterloo Days visitors a front row seat to the beginnings of his latest creation.
And, about 30 feet away, those same visitors had a chance to help out with the collaboration and become a part of history by taking selfies.
“You can come down and take a selfie … and then we have a live painting that’s happening with Paco. What we are going to do is mesh the two together,” said Nicole Sallis with Grow Cedar Valley.
Rosic’s painting will be combined with hundreds of photos to weave a mosaic, Sallis said. The finished product will become a mural on the side of Experience Waterloo’s new quarters on Commercial Street downtown.
“We want the community to be a part of this journey so they can be on the side of a wall for the next 10-15 years. They can bring their children and say, ‘That was me. I represent this community with amazing diversity,’” Sallis said.
She said the goal is to have about 500 photos to add to the mural, which will be unveiled later this summer.
“It is going to be outside. … Our goal is that people will come back and say my family was in that, and we want to go back and see that,” she said.
Paco Rosic's latest mural will combine his spray-paint artistry with selfies snapped during his My Waterloo Days exhibition.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Photos: The 2023 My Waterloo Days parade in downtown Waterloo
My Waterloo Days Parade 26
The crowd watches as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 19
A child watches the My Waterloo Days parade Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 17
Cedar Valley Junior Roller Derby skaters take part in the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 14
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float was part of Friday night's My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 13
Children from the Cedar Valley Hope Camp march in the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 11
Dancers from the TNT Cheer gym dance in the street during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 6
The Waterloo Black Hawks float rolls through downtown during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 5
Children pick up candy thrown during the My Waterloo Days parade on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 4
People on the Friendship Village float wave as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 1
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 2
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart waves to the crowd as the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 3
Children pick up candy thrown during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 7
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 8
People on the Tyson Foods float wave during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 9
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 10
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 12
The Waterloo High Schools Marching Band performs during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 15
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float rolls through downtown Waterloo during the My Waterloo Days on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 16
The Sacred Heart Catholic Church float rolls through downtown Waterloo during the My Waterloo Days on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 18
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 20
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 21
University of Northern Iowa dance team members throw candy during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 22
The Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence float during the My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 23
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 24
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
My Waterloo Days Parade 25
The My Waterloo Days parade rolls through downtown Waterloo on Friday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
