Multiple people transported to hospital after rollover crash near Hudson, Cedar Falls border

HUDSON – As many as six people were transported for potential injuries to a local hospital Saturday after their vehicle rolled over several times.

Police said a white Ford Expedition was traveling on the U.S. Highway 20 eastbound ramp near the border of Cedar Falls and Hudson around noon when the driver lost control, shot across Iowa Highway 58 and rolled several times before ending up on its driver side on the side of the road.

The driver and passengers were helped out of the vehicle, and no extrication was needed.

Police did not believe the injuries to be serious, and the passengers reportedly included children, although neither could be immediately confirmed.

Police would only say it was believed that “operator error” led to the crash.

The Hudson Police Department was assisted by the Cedar Falls Police Department, Cedar Falls Fire Rescue, Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office and Mercy One.