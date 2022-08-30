Multiple opportunities for volunteering in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:
YOU and I Care is looking for Social Caring Coaches to be trained in the Coaching Circles method for "Deep Listening" to help people who are in need of healing and growth.
The UNI Local Food Program is looking for volunteers to give food to people in need.
Green Iowa Americorps is looking for volunteers to participate in trash clean-ups in multiple neighborhoods in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
The Americorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for people age 55 and older to be a reading buddy for elementary students to help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students.
Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.