Multiple opportunities for volunteering in Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — The Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley has announced the following needs of local organizations for volunteers:

  • YOU and I Care is looking for Social Caring Coaches to be trained in the Coaching Circles method for "Deep Listening" to help people who are in need of healing and growth.
  • The UNI Local Food Program is looking for volunteers to give food to people in need.
  • Green Iowa Americorps is looking for volunteers to participate in trash clean-ups in multiple neighborhoods in Cedar Falls and Waterloo.
  • The Americorps Seniors RSVP Black Hawk County is looking for people age 55 and older to be a reading buddy for elementary students to help build reading proficiency and provide encouragement to students.

Contact the Volunteer Center of Cedar Valley at (319) 883-3015 or information@vccv.org, or go online to vccv.org for a complete listing of volunteer opportunities in the Cedar Valley.

