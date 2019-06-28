{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — An ambulance that had stopped to fix a flat tire on Interstate 380 was struck by a passing van Friday afternoon.

Additional ambulances were called to the crash, near mile marker 57 in Waterloo, to transport the injured, including the original patient.

Names and conditions were not immediately available.

The accident happened around 4 p.m. Friday, when the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics ambulance pulled to the side of the interstate in the northbound lane.

It was then rear-ended by a van that then veered into a ditch.

Black Hawk County sheriff’s deputies and Iowa Department of Transportation vehicle enforcement officers were at the scene.

