HAZLETON — Without an animal shelter nearby, stray animals called into Buchanan and Fayette counties were routinely put down when they were found, according to Shelly Reid.
“That was the policy in both counties,” Reid, a veterinarian, said, adding it was a “very common practice in rural Iowa” when other alternatives aren’t available.
Common or not, Reid and hundreds of others decided they wanted a new way forward for their Northeast Iowa counties.
So six years ago, she and others began plans for Otter Creek Animal Shelter, a “no-kill” facility off of Iowa Highway 150 in Hazleton that can house dozens of stray cats and dogs while they await adoption. Four part-time staff keep an eye on the animals around the clock along with hundreds of volunteers.
“(We) saw a need for animals ... in our county when people could no longer care for them, and no place for strays to go,” she said. “We came up with the idea that we should be doing better, we should be more progressive.”
Originally, the group wanted a shelter for Buchanan County, but then received a donation of land near the Fayette County line — and interest from residents there as well.
“I think it’s important because people can feel pride in it, it’s community based, they helped build it,” Reid said.
Otter Creek can now house up to 20 dogs and 42 cats comfortably, but once staff feels comfortable dealing with needs and the facility is built up, the shelter can house double that — plus there’s room on their acreage to eventually house horses too.
That’s not the only reason Otter Creek isn’t your typical shelter: It has special housing for pets whose owners can’t care for them due to temporary medical or emergency housing needs, such as people who have to leave their home suddenly. And there’s a “food pantry” where those who can’t afford pet food can pick some up from Otter Creek.
“We just started with plans to be an animal shelter, and then people started to come to us with needs,” Reid said. “We thought, ‘Let’s just incorporate these needs.’”
They have plans to work with local organizations on various projects and have one lined up with the Oelwein FFA chapter, Reid said. The shelter also was designed in partnership with Iowa State University’s Veterinary Medicine program, said Reid.
“They came in and helped us design our building because we are no-kill, so it would reduce stress on animals that have to be there long term,” she said.
The public can finally get their first look at the finished facility Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. at Otter Creek, located at 400 North Main St. They’re also still looking for donations to finish up things like doors and fencing, as well as everyday needs like paper towels, detergent and trash bags.
“We already have a few kittens taking up residence,” Reid said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.