Mrs. Cedar Valley crowned Mrs. Iowa; to compete in national Mrs. America

Pageant contestants were masked most of the time, except on stage, and maintained physical distance from one another. They were judged in bathing suits, evening gowns, along with an interview.

“There were 15 total competitors, fewer than usual because of COVID. We weren’t specifically competing against each other, which was a delight. Everyone was competing for their own state title,” she explained.

Worthington, a self-professed “super shopper” since she was 17, spent just $56 for her entire pageant wardrobe purchased from local thrift stores, including a gold evening gown. She wore the same necklace with her interview outfit worn during the Pancake Queen gown competition in 1980.

She expected to have her hair and makeup professionally done at the pageant, but had forgotten to make a reservation for the service. Instead, Worthington used her own makeup, and the sister of another contestant helped her create “pageant eyes” – so her eyes could be seen by the judges and audience.

In addition to a crown, state winners received the national pageant swim suit, custom rhinestone earrings, a luggage set and custom make-up palette for the national contest.