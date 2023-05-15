CEDAR FALLS – This is the final summer for “Movies Under the Moon.”

On June 2, the big screen will be up in Overman Park for the season opening movie, “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile,” about a singing crocodile, but the family-friendly event is going away after the final film, “The Sandlot,” a story about friendship and baseball, which will be shown Aug. 18.

“This is the 20th and final year for ‘Movies Under the Moon,’” said Kim Bear, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street. “There are a lot of factors that went into the decision, some of which we aren’t at liberty to share. With that being said, we have cherished all the memories created through 20 years of ‘Movies Under the Moon’ and are so grateful to all the support from the Cedar Valley and our sponsors.”

For many years, the outdoor movie event has been a summer staple, particularly for families because it is free and a fun environment for kids.

Attendance has dropped in recent years as more family-oriented activities and events are available Friday nights throughout the summer, Bear said. “It’s just outlived its lifespan. It’s time for us to focus on different activities for our organization and community.”

Costs also have increased, including renting the projection system.

This summer’s series also will feature “Princess Bride,” June 16, a fairy-tale parody; “The Secret Life of Pets,” July 28; and “Spider Man: No Way Home,” Aug 11.

Since film credits first rolled at Overman Park, members of the Cedar Valley Acoustic Guitar Association have been the opening act. When the summer film series launched 20 years ago, the guitarists had already been performing at Overman Park.

“We predate the movie series by a year – this is our 21st season at Overman Park,” said Rick Vanderwall, who co-founded the association with Rick Price. “The club was gathering together and playing music for each other, and we longed for a broader audience. Then it came to me that you could rent the Overman Park Band Shell, so we decided, ‘let’s do that.’ I think it cost us about 150 bucks. We’d had a couple of shows at the Oster Regent Theatre that were successful, and we used the leftover money to rent the park stage,” Vanderwall recalled.

Those performances helped put the acoustic guitar association on the Cedar Valley map. Their first show was successful with an enthusiastic audience, and a year later, Community Main Street invited the association to partner on “Movies Under the Moon.”

Guitarists perform beginning at 7 p.m., playing until dusk when the movie starts.

“If you’d asked me 20 years ago if we’d still be doing this event, I’d have said, ‘No.’ But the idea of seeing a movie on a big screen under the stars was nostalgic for a lot of people who grew up when drive-in movies were popular. They remembered that and brought their families out to enjoy it. Families seemed to really love both, the music and the movies,” Vanderwall said.

“Today’s parents didn’t grow up during that era, and there are so many ways to watch movies and get entertainment today. Some families watch movies in their backyard or even projected against a garage door in the summer,” he explained.

Vanderwall admitted he has worked a little harder in recent years to fill performance slots each season for the Overman Park shows. “Our members have evolved and found other opportunities and venues to perform. There are lots more choices, and people just naturally evolve into new things.

“I think it’s time to move on after this summer,” he said.

On July 1, guitarists plan to perform on the River Place Plaza stage, 100 E. Second St., in downtown Cedar Falls.

Cedar Falls Downtown District will be a hub for activities from summer into fall, including Artapalooza on Sept. 10. “That’s on a Sunday this year, and we hope that’s a good way to round out the summer season,” said Bear.

A new event is planned on Sept. 23. “It’s a Block Party. We’ll close down the streets from First to Fifth and fill it with live music and yard games, silent disco and some other activities. It’s a big event that is meant to celebrate the downtown bars and restaurants, and the idea is that the streets will be filled with activities and people,” Bear added.

