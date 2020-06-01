'Movies Under the Moon' to be offered drive-in theater style this summer

CEDAR FALLS – If you build it, they will come.
That’s the expectation for “Movies Under the Moon” series opening June 5 in drive-in theater style on the University of Northern Iowa campus. “Field of Dreams” will be the first film shown.
Although the movies are free, one ticket per carload is required. Space is capped at 100 cars for each film in the series, and tickets must be requested in advance through UNItix.uni.edu. Tickets were made available beginning at 10 a.m. today.
Movies will be shown in the lot located north of the Wellness/Recreation Center, adjacent to Hudson Road.
Cedar Falls Community Main Street, the Hearst Center for the Arts and the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center are partnering on the project. The popular, family-friendly “Movies Under the Moon” outdoor movie series traditionally has taken place each summer for the past 16 years in Overman Park. As the community recovers from the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided to continue the series, but in a new format.
“The biggest thing for Community Main Street is, we didn’t want to cancel one more thing. We wanted something the community could look forward to and something positive to talk about. We’ve had to cancel so many events planned for this spring and summer,” said Kim Bear, CF Community Main Street executive director.
“Movies Under the Moon is a family tradition. We wanted to figure out a way that people would feel comfortable with coming out and enjoying,” she said.
A drive-in theater sounded like the ideal solution.
GBPAC Marketing Manager Blake Argotsinger expects the series to highly successful, based on overwhelming response to the Facebook Live announcement. “We’re anticipating high demand. Everyone feels like summer has been canceled, so people are going to flock to something to do,” he explained.
Bear agreed. “For as many times as we’ve made announcements on Facebook Live, they’ve never had the traction that this one has had.”
Social distancing will be in place with dedicated parking spaces in the lot. Moviegoers are being asked to remain in or near their cars for the duration of the movie. Restrooms will be available only on an emergency basis; emergency shelters in case of bad weather also will be available.
The lot will open at 8 p.m., and movies will begin at dusk. There will be no concessions; moviegoers should bring their own refreshments.
Ticketholders will receive a parking map and directions on how to enter and exit the lot. “You’ll enter from Hudson Road, turning in from the north or the south. People will filter into the lot, and we’ve chalked out parking spaces,” Argotsinger said.
Flatbed trailers will be used to elevate the 25-by-15-foot inflatable screen for comfortable viewing. Moviegoers will be directed to tune into a specific FM station to listen to the movie audio.
In addition to “Field of Dreams” on June 5, Family-friendly features include “Moana,” June 19; “Hook,” July 10; “Mary Poppins Returns,” July 24; “The Lego Ninjago Movie,” Aug. 7 and “The Goonies,” Aug. 21.
Executive Director Heather Skeens said the Hearst Center is proud to partner with CF Community Main Street and GBPAC. “I have never had the experience of seeing a movie at a drive-in. It’s a silver lining, to be sure. We are looking forward to seeing ‘Goonies’ from our Subaru – we won’t have to sneak in our favorite candy.”
Argotsinger expects all the movies to quickly “sell out,” as far as parking spaces are concerned. Ideas are being tossed around to expand the series, such as offering date-night movies, for example. “There’s going to be disappointment because we are capping the number of cars. We’ll see how these first movies go, and adapt from there,” he added.
Sponsors are Jiva Salonspa, Next Generation Wireless, Community United Child Care Centers Inc., First National Bank, Structure Real Estate, Recycling & Reuse Technology Transfer Center and Bike Tech.
