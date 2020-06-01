'Movies Under the Moon' to be offered drive-in theater style this summer

“Movies Under the Moon is a family tradition. We wanted to figure out a way that people would feel comfortable with coming out and enjoying,” she said.

A drive-in theater sounded like the ideal solution.

GBPAC Marketing Manager Blake Argotsinger expects the series to highly successful, based on overwhelming response to the Facebook Live announcement. “We’re anticipating high demand. Everyone feels like summer has been canceled, so people are going to flock to something to do,” he explained.

Bear agreed. “For as many times as we’ve made announcements on Facebook Live, they’ve never had the traction that this one has had.”

Social distancing will be in place with dedicated parking spaces in the lot. Moviegoers are being asked to remain in or near their cars for the duration of the movie. Restrooms will be available only on an emergency basis; emergency shelters in case of bad weather also will be available.

The lot will open at 8 p.m., and movies will begin at dusk. There will be no concessions; moviegoers should bring their own refreshments.