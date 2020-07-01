Movie about Kurt Warner's life gets green light

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis sports fans have known for years that the life of former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is the stuff of movies.

Hollywood finally agrees, as news comes from Tinseltown bible Variety that Zachary Levi will star as the two-time NFL MVP and all-around good guy in "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."

Cedar Valley residents recall full well Warner’s meteoric rise in football. He went from stocking shelves at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee to starting quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in 1993.

He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent but eventually was cut. Warner’s story from there has been told countless times. Those who followed his career know the tale of how he worked the night shift stocking shelves at Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.

He caught on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena League and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe before getting another chance in the NFL. After quarterback Trent Green was injured, Warner took control of the St. Louis Rams offense and his success story was in gear. He led the Rams and Arizona Cardinals to three Super Bowls, winning a Super Bowl MVP award in 2001 for leading the Rams to the title.