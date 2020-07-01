Movie about Kurt Warner's life gets green light

ST. LOUIS -- St. Louis sports fans have known for years that the life of former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner is the stuff of movies.
Hollywood finally agrees, as news comes from Tinseltown bible Variety that Zachary Levi will star as the two-time NFL MVP and all-around good guy in "American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story."
Cedar Valley residents recall full well Warner’s meteoric rise in football. He went from stocking shelves at the Cedar Falls Hy-Vee to starting quarterback at the University of Northern Iowa in 1993.
He signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent but eventually was cut. Warner’s story from there has been told countless times. Those who followed his career know the tale of how he worked the night shift stocking shelves at Hy-Vee in Cedar Falls.
He caught on with the Iowa Barnstormers of the Arena League and played for the Amsterdam Admirals in NFL Europe before getting another chance in the NFL. After quarterback Trent Green was injured, Warner took control of the St. Louis Rams offense and his success story was in gear. He led the Rams and Arizona Cardinals to three Super Bowls, winning a Super Bowl MVP award in 2001 for leading the Rams to the title.
Levi is best known for starring on television in "Chuck" and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and in the movie "Shazam."
Zachary Levi to star as NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner in "American Underdog" biopic https://t.co/6GluMmoxP9— Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2020
Brothers Jon and Andrew Erwin will direct and produce the film. Warner and his wife, Brenda, will co-produce the offering. Production is to begin later this year.
The movie will tell the story of Warner's rise from stocking shelves at an Iowa supermarket to becoming a Super Bowl champion.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.