Mount Mercy University grads and honors listed

CEDAR RAPIDS – Mary Michels of Maynard received her master of science in nursing degree at Mount Mercy University.
The following students made Mount Mercy University's Spring 2022 Dean's List: Sarah Gaul, Aplington; Kristin Hamlett, Arlington; Peyton Stuckey, Cedar Falls; Molly Kvidera, Natalie Tecklenburg, Dysart; Danielle Franck, Independence; Gabrielle Gergen, Janesville; Kaycee Howe, Lawler; Molly Jenkins, Osage; Faith Janaszak, Stacey Mentzer, Rowley; Jessica Timm, Tama; Nicholas Jordan, Toledo; Kailee Ginger, West Union; Sarah Pech, Winthrop.
