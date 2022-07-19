 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Mount Mercy University grads and honors listed

  • 0
mount mercy university logo .jpg

CEDAR RAPIDS – Mary Michels of Maynard received her master of science in nursing degree at Mount Mercy University.

The following students made Mount Mercy University's Spring 2022 Dean's List: Sarah Gaul, Aplington; Kristin Hamlett, Arlington; Peyton Stuckey, Cedar Falls; Molly Kvidera, Natalie Tecklenburg, Dysart; Danielle Franck, Independence; Gabrielle Gergen, Janesville; Kaycee Howe, Lawler; Molly Jenkins, Osage; Faith Janaszak, Stacey Mentzer, Rowley; Jessica Timm, Tama; Nicholas Jordan, Toledo; Kailee Ginger, West Union; Sarah Pech, Winthrop.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

London zoo penguins lay low as UK temperatures soar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News