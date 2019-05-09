MOUNT AUBURN – A rural Mount Auburn man has died after his utility vehicle and a pickup truck collided over the weekend.
Roger William Higgins, 77, died Wednesday at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center following complications from injuries from the crash.
According to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Higgins was driving a John Deere Gator utility vehicle around 11:20 a.m. Saturday northbound in the area of 53rd Street and 19th Avenue west of Mount Auburn when he was hit broadside by a westbound Toyota pickup truck.
Crews from the Mount Auburn Fire and First Responders and La Porte City Ambulance assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.
