Mount Auburn home destroyed in morning fire
MOUNT AUBURN -- A Monday morning fire destroyed a home in Mount Auburn.

Firefighters with the Mount Auburn Fire Department and First Responders and the Benton County Sheriff’s Office were called to 201 East St. around 7:45 a.m.

No injuries were reported, and the home was is believed to be a complete loss, according to authorities.

Mount Auburn firefighters were assisted by crews from Vinton Fire Department, Garrison Fire Department, La Porte City Fire Department, North Benton Ambulance and the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office.

No one was at home at the time of the fire, which remains under investigation.

