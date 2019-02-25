TRAER -- More than a dozen stranded travelers found refuge from the cold at the Traer Fire Department on Sunday night.
As wind chill dropped into negative digits, blowing snow drifted drifted Highway 21 shut and an accident with a semi blocked Highway 63. Emergency officials began to route rescued motorists and others to the city fire station, said Firefighter Nick Riley.
In all, 18 people called the firehouse home for the night, Riley said. These included a mother and son who were running low on fuel while trying to get to Decorah, four or five people traveling from Kansas City to Rochester, Minn., and several local residents who were unable to reach the Waterloo-Cedar Falls area.
Organizers put out a call for help to Traer residents, who responded with blanket and air mattresses, Riley said. Volunteers cooked supper for them Sunday night, and in the morning the snowbound refugees were treated for a breakfast of scrambled eggs, pancakes and bacon.
Many of the travelers began returning on their journeys on Monday morning, and firefighters were making phone calls to determine a safe route to Rochester, Riley said.
