EVANSDALE — A 53-year-old man was killed Friday night in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash on Interstate 380.

Black Hawk County Sheriff’s deputies and emergency first responders were dispatched to I-380 mile marker 67 near Evansdale at 6:50 p.m. when the accident was reported.

The man was traveling southbound in the area and left the roadway through the median, striking the cable barriers along the northbound portion of the roadway, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Witnesses at the scene did not give any account of a collision or other notable issue prior to the vehicle leaving the roadway.

The motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries from the collision and was transported to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center, where he was declared dead shortly after arrival. His name is not being released at this time to allow for family notifications.

A northbound vehicle passing the scene at the time of the accident sustained minor damage from debris, but there were no injuries to any passenger in the vehicle. The roadway was clear of all debris and open for full access as of 9:45 p.m. following the incident. The accident remains under investigation by the sheriff’s office.