WATERLOO – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash with a school bus Wednesday in Waterloo.
Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Larry Dressel, 57, to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with severe injuries that included multiple abrasions and possible broken bones, according to the accident report. None of the students reported injuries.
You have free articles remaining.
The collision happened at about 4 p.m. at Vinton and Mulberry streets following afternoon dismissal.
A witness told police that the school bus, which was carrying about 15 students, was on Mulberry Street and had stopped at the Mulberry Street stop sign. When the bus began crossing Vinton, the motorcycle turned from Franklin Street onto Vinton and then hit the right rear side of the bus near the back tire, according to the accident report.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.