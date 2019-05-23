{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following a crash with a school bus Wednesday in Waterloo.

Paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took Larry Dressel, 57, to MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center with severe injuries that included multiple abrasions and possible broken bones, according to the accident report. None of the students reported injuries.

The collision happened at about 4 p.m. at Vinton and Mulberry streets following afternoon dismissal.

A witness told police that the school bus, which was carrying about 15 students, was on Mulberry Street and had stopped at the Mulberry Street stop sign. When the bus began crossing Vinton, the motorcycle turned from Franklin Street onto Vinton and then hit the right rear side of the bus near the back tire, according to the accident report.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

