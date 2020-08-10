Motorcyclist in serious condition following crash in Waterloo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following an early Monday morning crash in Waterloo.

The man’s identity wasn’t immediately available, and police said he was found unconscious and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint-Allen Hospital with serious injuries.

It wasn’t clear when the accident happened. Police said the motorcyclist was on Broadway Street when he apparently wiped out near the Wagner Road intersection. A passerby came across the wreckage at about 12:55 a.m. Monday and called 911.

