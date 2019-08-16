WATERLOO – A Waterloo teenager was injured when he walked into the street and collided with a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.
According to the accident report, the 13-year-old, who was not identified, suffered a broken leg, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for treatment.
The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the Washington Street underpass/Mullan Avenue near the 218 off ramp. The motorcycle driver, 35-year-old Daniel Bravener of Waterloo, sustained injuries to his hand and knee, but he declined medical treatment, according to the accident report.
No citations were issued.
