WATERLOO – A Waterloo teenager was injured when he walked into the street and collided with a motorcycle Thursday afternoon.

According to the accident report, the 13-year-old, who was not identified, suffered a broken leg, and paramedics with Waterloo Fire Rescue took him to UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital for treatment.

The crash happened at about 4 p.m. Thursday at the Washington Street underpass/Mullan Avenue near the 218 off ramp. The motorcycle driver, 35-year-old Daniel Bravener of Waterloo, sustained injuries to his hand and knee, but he declined medical treatment, according to the accident report.

No citations were issued.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

