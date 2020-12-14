Most NE IA counties under 15% positivity rate: This week's Cedar Valley COVID report for Dec. 14

What to know today:
- The average number of new cases per day continues to fall from a high of 4,247 on Nov. 16 to under 2,000 per day now, and Iowa as of Monday remained under 1.0, or under the threshold for virus spread, according to rt.live. According to the COVID Tracking Project, the state has seen a 32% decrease in cases from two weeks ago.
- All of the Cedar Valley and most Northeast Iowa counties are now below a 15% positive testing rate. Northeast Iowa's highest rates were Allamakee County (23.0%), Chickasaw County (17.5%), Mitchell County (16.8%), Winneshiek County (16.5%) and Clayton County (16.1%).
- Wartburg College as of Monday continued its second week with no positive cases among students or staff on campus, though four people remained quarantined for possible exposure. Cases at all area college campuses are generally low.
- The largest long-term care outbreaks in the Cedar Valley are at Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo (140 cases, 134 recovered), Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo (93 cases, 67 recovered), NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls (86 cases, 59 recovered), Bartels Lutheran in Waverly (86 cases, 69 recovered) and a new outbreak at Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo (73 cases, 48 recovered).
- Another inmate has died of COVID-19 at Ft. Madison's state prison -- Mark Bailey, 63 -- the first at that prison and the 12th person currently incarcerated to die of COVID.
- Iowa now has 863 COVID deaths for every 1 million residents, up from last week's 845 per million, according to kff.org. But deaths are increasing in many states with the U.S. at 894 deaths per million, and because of that, Iowa decreased from 20th to 21st in the national ranking.
- Iowa's record number of deaths so far continues to be Nov. 19, when 67 Iowans died of COVID-19. Deaths are up 78% from two weeks ago, according to the COVID Tracking Project, though hospitalizations are down 33%.
- In the last week -- and after the Iowa Department of Public Health announced a new way of counting deaths -- Black Hawk County added 33 deaths, Bremer County added 21 deaths, Buchanan County added five, Butler County added three, Fayette County added two and Floyd County added one.
All information from the Iowa Department of Public Health, except where noted. Numbers are as of 10 a.m.
Cases of coronavirus: 256,913
The total number of people who have ever tested positive for active novel coronavirus infection since testing began March 1, 2020.
Average cases per day: 1,875 (last week: 2,013) (14-day average as of three days ago)
National ranking in cases per capita: 3rd (last week: 3rd) (Info: kff.org)
Rate of spread: 0.94 (last week: 0.92)
The average number of people who currently become infected by an infectious person. Over 1.0 means the virus will spread, and below 1.0 means it has stopped spreading. (Info: Rt.live)
Deaths: 3,273
The total number of people who died of the novel coronavirus beginning March 1, 2020.
Average deaths per day: 13.7 (last week: 26.0) (14-day average as of three days ago)
Fatality rate: 1.27% (last week: 1.10%)
National ranking in deaths per capita: 21st (last week 20th; New Mexico now 20th) (Info: kff.org)
Number of Iowans currently infected: 63,418 (last week: 81,292)
Total population currently infected: 2.01% (last week: 2.58%)
Total population ever infected: 8.34% (last week: 7.76%)
Hospitalized patients with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 764 (last week: 898)
- RMCC Region 6 (Northeast Iowa): 143 (last week: 175)
- RMCC Region 2 (North Central Iowa): 56 (last week: 62)
Hospitalized in intensive care units with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 160 (last week: 200)
- Region 6: 25 (last week: 32)
- Region 2: 13 (last week: 14)
Hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19:
- Statewide: 86 (last week: 120)
- Region 6: 17 (last week: 24)
- Region 2: 13 (last week: 12)
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 144 (last week: 137)
An outbreak is added when a facility has three or more residents test positive, and removed when no new cases appear.
- LTC active outbreak cases: 5,834 (last week: 5,379)
- Percentage of statewide active cases: 9.2% (last week: 6.6%)
- LTC total outbreak deaths: 1,132 (last week: 1,125)
- Percentage of statewide deaths: 34.6% (last week: 41.4%)
State prisons: (Info: doc.iowa.gov/covid19. Some staff numbers are self-reported.)
Anamosa State Penitentiary
- Inmates positive: 5 (last week: 2)
- Staff positive: 4 (last week: 5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 6 (no change)
Clarinda Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 5 (last week: 4)
- Staff positive: 0 (last week: 5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Fort Dodge Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 31 (last week: 32)
- Staff positive: 15 (last week: 9)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 3 (no change)
Iowa Correctional Institute for Women (Mitchellville)
- Inmates positive: 1 (last week: 3)
- Staff positive: 3 (last week: 5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
- Staff COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa Medical Classification Center (Coralville)
- Inmates positive: 0 (no change)
- Staff positive: 7 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (no change)
Iowa State Penitentiary (Fort Madison)
- Inmates positive: 81 (last week: 169)
- Staff positive: 16 (last week: 13)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 1 (last week: 0)
Mount Pleasant Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 57 (last week: 50)
- Staff positive: 5 (no change)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
Newton Correctional Facility
- Inmates positive: 22 (last week: 60)
- Staff positive: 4 (last week: 5)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
North Central Correctional Facility (Rockwell City)
- Inmates positive: 1 (last week: 2)
- Staff positive: 0 (last week: 3)
- Inmate COVID deaths: 0
------------------
Black Hawk County
Cases: 11,845 (last week: 11,455)
Average new cases per day: 60 (last week: 70)
People currently infected: 2,307 (last week: 3,280)
Hospitalized: 35 (last week: 36)
Deaths: 189 (last week: 156)
Average deaths per day: 3.9 (last week: 2.1)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (last week: 1.4%)
Total population currently infected: 1.7% (last week: 2.5%)
Total population ever infected: 9.5% (last week: 9.2%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 12.6% (last week: 13.7%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 8 (no change)
- Added Dec. 14: Northcrest Specialty Care in Waterloo: 73 cases, 48 recovered
- Added Dec. 7: Pillar of Cedar Valley in Waterloo: 93 cases, 67 recovered (last week: 89 cases, 55 recovered)
- Added Dec. 7: NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls: 86 cases, 59 recovered (last week: 23 cases, 12 recovered)
- Added Nov. 25: The Deery Suites at Western Home in Cedar Falls: 15 cases, 6 recovered (last week: 13 cases, 3 recovered)
- Added Nov. 20: La Porte City Specialty Care: 21 cases, 11 recovered (last week: 21 cases, 1 recovered)
- Added Nov. 20: Pinnacle Specialty Care in Cedar Falls: 57 cases, 30 recovered (last week: 49 cases, 22 recovered)
- Added Nov. 6: Cedar Falls Health Care Center: 57 cases, 52 recovered (last week: 55 cases, 19 recovered)
- Added Oct. 19: Ravenwood Specialty Care in Waterloo: 140 cases, 134 recovered (last week: 140 cases, 130 recovered)
- Added Oct. 29, now removed: Manorcare Health Services in Waterloo: 39 cases, 36 recovered
University of Northern Iowa (Cedar Falls), week of Dec. 7-13: (Info updated Mondays and Fridays at noon: forwardtogether.uni.edu/covid19-dashboard)
- New positive tests at Student Health Center: less than 6 (last week: 4)
- Positive testing rate: 5.41% (last week: 7.02%)
- Number of self-reported cases (may also be counted among health center tests): 3 (last week: 7)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): less than 6 (no change)
Hawkeye Community College (Waterloo), week of Nov. 30-Dec. 6: (Info updated weekly at hawkeyecollege.edu/covid-19/dashboard; numbers are self-reported.)
- New student cases: 17 (last week: 16)
- Percentage of students positive: 0.46% (last week: 0.43%)
- New employee cases: 0 (last week: 1)
- Percentage of employees positive: 0% (last week: 0.13%)
Data below from blackhawkcovid19.com: (updated periodically)
Reported cases by zip code as a percentage of total county cases (updated periodically):
- Cedar Falls (50613): 31.7% (last week: 31.5%)
- Dunkerton (50626): 1.0% (no change)
- Elk Run Heights and Raymond (50667): 0.5% (no change)
- Evansdale (50707): 5.8% (no change)
- Gilbertville (50634): 0.7% (no change)
- Hudson (50643): 1.7% (no change)
- Jesup (50648): 0.7% (no change)
- La Porte City (50651): 2.3% (no change)
- Waterloo (50701): 22.4% (no change)
- Waterloo (50702): 17.4% (last week: 17.6%)
- Waterloo (50703): 14.5% (no change)
- Other: 1.3% (no change)
Reported cases by age:
- 0-18: 8.8% (no change)
- 19-39: 44.6% (last week: 44.8%)
- 40-59: 27.0% (no change)
- 60-79: 15.7% (no change)
- 80+: 3.9% (last week: 3.8%)
Reported cases by sex:
- Male: 48.3% (last week: 48.6%)
- Female: 51.7% (last week: 51.4%)
Reported cases by race:
- Asian: 3.3% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 2.5%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.8%
- Black: 12.5% (last week: 12.49%)
- Percentage of county population: 9.7%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 2.8%
- Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander: 0.8% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 0.4%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 0.4%
- White: 81.8% (last week: 81.72%)
- Percentage of county population: 84.5%; Racial disparity: Underrepresented by 2.7%
- Other: 1.6% (last week: 1.7%)
Reported cases by ethnicity:
- Hispanic/Latinx: 8.5% (no change)
- Percentage of county population: 4.6%; Racial disparity: Over-represented by 3.9%
------------------
Bremer County
Cases: 2,127 (last week: 2,058)
Average new cases per day: 12.2 (last week: 21.4)
People currently infected: 519 (last week: 822)
Hospitalized: 5 (last week: 8)
Deaths: 35 (last week: 14)
Average deaths per day: 1.6 (last week: 0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.6% (last week: 0.7%)
Total population currently infected: 2.1% (last week: 3.3%)
Total population ever infected: 8.6% (last week: 8.3%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.5% (last week: 18.1%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: Hillcrest Living in Sumner: 14 cases, 7 recovered (last week: 14 cases, 0 recovered)
- Added Oct. 22: Bartels Lutheran Retirement in Waverly: 86 cases, 69 recovered (last week: 84 cases, 54 recovered)
Wartburg College (Waverly): (Info updated daily: wartburg.edu/knights-care)
- Positive or inconclusive cases on campus: 0 (no change)
- Number in isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (no change)
- Number in quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 4 (last week: 6)
- Current campus infection rate: 0.00% (no change)
-----------------
Buchanan County
Cases: 1,328 (last week: 1,267)
Average new cases per day: 9.7 (last week: 13.4)
People currently infected: 368 (last week: 506)
Hospitalized: 2 (last week: 5)
Deaths: 15 (last week: 10)
Average deaths per day: 0.4 (last week: 0.1)
Fatality rate: 1.1% (last week: 0.8%)
Total population currently infected: 1.7% (last week: 2.4%)
Total population ever infected: 6.4% (last week: 6.0%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 13.9% (last week: 14.6%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Dec. 4: ABCM Rehabilitation Centers of Independence East Campus: 30 cases, 0 recovered (last week: 7 cases, 0 recovered)
------------------
Butler County
Cases: 1,154 (last week: 1,098)
Average new cases per day: 9.3 (last week: 14.6)
People currently infected: 334 (last week: 446)
Hospitalized: 4 (no change)
Deaths: 15 (last week: 12)
Average deaths per day: 0.6 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.3% (last week: 1.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.3% (last week: 3.1%)
Total population ever infected: 8.1% (last week: 7.7%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 14.3% (last week: 18.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 2 (no change)
- Added Nov. 30: Maple Manor Village in Aplington: 42 cases, 0 recovered (last week: 32 cases, 0 recovered)
- Added Nov. 30: Valley View Community in Greene: 15 cases, 0 recovered (last week: 6 cases, 0 recovered)
---------------
Fayette County
Cases: 1,188 (last week: 1,132)
Average new cases per day: 10.4 (last week: 12.4)
People currently infected: 351 (last week: 470)
Hospitalized: 4 (last week: 2)
Deaths: 14 (last week: 12)
Average deaths per day: 0.3 (no change)
Fatality rate: 1.2% (last week: 1.1%)
Total population currently infected: 1.8% (last week: 2.4%)
Total population ever infected: 6.1% (last week: 5.8%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 11.8% (last week: 13.2%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 24: MercyOne Oelwein Senior Care: 22 cases, 3 recovered (no change)
Upper Iowa University (Fayette): (Info updated daily: uiu.edu/experience/safety-security/covid-19-coronavirus-update)
- Positive cases among students and employees: 5 (last week: 3)
- Number in on-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 0 (last week: 1)
- Number in off-campus isolation (those testing positive or displaying symptoms): 5 (last week: 2)
- Number in on-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 1 (no change)
- Number in off-campus quarantine (those exposed without symptoms): 4 (last week: 5)
----------------
Floyd County
Cases: 1,195 (last week: 1,155)
Average new cases per day: 10.1 (last week: 16.4)
People currently infected: 380 (last week: 520)
Hospitalized: 6 (no change)
Deaths: 25 (last week: 24)
Average deaths per day: 0.6 (last week: 0.7)
Fatality rate: 2.4% (last week: 2.1%)
Total population currently infected: 2.4% (last week: 3.3%)
Total population ever infected: 7.7% (last week: 7.4%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 14.7% (last week: 20.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (no change)
- Added Nov. 20: 11th Street Chautauqua in Charles City: 49 cases, 0 recovered (last week: 42 cases, 0 recovered)
--------------------
Grundy County
Cases: 947 (last week: 902)
Average new cases per day: 6 (last week: 9.2)
People currently infected: 250 (last week: 358)
Hospitalized: 2 (last week: 3)
Deaths: 14 (no change)
Average deaths per day: 0.2 (last week: 0.3)
Fatality rate: 1.5% (last week: 1.6%)
Total population currently infected: 2.0% (last week: 2.9%)
Total population ever infected: 8.0% (last week: 7.6%)
Positive testing rate in past 14 days: 12.7% (last week: 16.4%)
Iowa school districts may request a temporary waiver to send students home for 14 days and move all instruction online if this metric is above 15%, and if 10% of students are absent.
Long-term care facility outbreaks: 1 (+1)
- Added Dec. 14: Parkview Manor Care Center in Reinbeck: 8 cases, 0 recovered
