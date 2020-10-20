Most Cedar Falls Utilities rates set to go up in 2021; board open to changes before public meeting

For television customers, the basic package would rise $5 in 2021, while basic plus customers would see a bump of an additional $3 for a total of $8. Froehner said there were “no planned rate increases in internet or phone” service for the next five years.

The utility spent less on capital projects this year, Froehner said, but also received “much lower than expected” revenue from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which CFU joined in 2009.

She noted the utility had a net operating income in 2020 of $3,646,052, the majority from the communications side, internet, phone and television. CFU’s biggest expenses were on commodities — 22% for gas purchases, 12% for coal, 28% for purchased power and 17% for cable programming.

Those expenses, general manager Steve Bernard told the board, were “down dramatically” over 2019.

“The market price for commodities has been really, really low this year. That’s a good thing for all of us and for our consumers,” he said.

CFU’s energy incentives budget — for things like energy inspections and audits of homes and businesses — also had to be lowered for the year, down to $868,699 from from $1.3 million.