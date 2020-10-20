Most Cedar Falls Utilities rates set to go up in 2021; board open to changes before public meeting

CEDAR FALLS — Customers using gas, water and television from Cedar Falls Utilities are set to see base rate increases next year.
The municipal utility in Cedar Falls released proposed rate changes to its board of trustees at a special meeting Friday afternoon, noting the ways the pandemic has affected business in 2020.
“It seems like everything that could happen in one budget year is happening in a budget year,” said Wynette Froehner, director of finance and organizational services at CFU.
Under the proposed budget, governmental entities would see an electric base rate increase of 5.9%, while the University of Northern Iowa would see a 2.2% increase and commercial customers would see a 0.4% increase. Residential customers would not see an increase on their electric bills.
But residents would see their base rate increase 5.6% on gas bills. Commercial customers would see a 3.7% increase on gas, while industrial customers would see a 3.6% jump. Governmental entities would have a 2.5% increase, and UNI would see a 3.5% increase.
All water customers would face at least a 4% increase. UNI would see a 4.3% increase on water bills, with commercial customers seeing a 4.5% increase, industrial customers a 4.8% increase, a 6.2% increase for residential customers and a 7.4% increase for governmental customers.
For television customers, the basic package would rise $5 in 2021, while basic plus customers would see a bump of an additional $3 for a total of $8. Froehner said there were “no planned rate increases in internet or phone” service for the next five years.
The utility spent less on capital projects this year, Froehner said, but also received “much lower than expected” revenue from the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, or MISO, which CFU joined in 2009.
She noted the utility had a net operating income in 2020 of $3,646,052, the majority from the communications side, internet, phone and television. CFU’s biggest expenses were on commodities — 22% for gas purchases, 12% for coal, 28% for purchased power and 17% for cable programming.
Those expenses, general manager Steve Bernard told the board, were “down dramatically” over 2019.
“The market price for commodities has been really, really low this year. That’s a good thing for all of us and for our consumers,” he said.
CFU’s energy incentives budget — for things like energy inspections and audits of homes and businesses — also had to be lowered for the year, down to $868,699 from from $1.3 million.
“One of the things that’s happened during COVID is commercial and industrial customers put a stop to that,” said Mike Litterer, director of customers services and business development.
The utility’s labor cost is expected to climb in 2021 to $1.3 million, budgeting in full staffing of 206 positions, “retirement overlap” and estimated raises of 3% and 3.5% for union and non-union staff, Froehner said.
Board member Dick McAlister noted he had some concerns with the rate increases as well as staffing.
“It would be nice if we took the time and the courtesy to speak to the schools and the city about that increasing rate. I believe with COVID they’re probably going to struggle,” McAlister said.
McAlister also asked if it was possible to lower the proposed rate changes prior to the public hearing at 2 p.m. Nov. 11. CFU staff will look into it.
“I just wonder if we shouldn’t be sharpening our pencil a little bit more, and be a little more creative as to how we mitigate those to some degree,” he said.
