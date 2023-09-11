CEDAR FALLS — An early morning fire destroyed a home in Cedar Falls on Monday.

The residents at 6616 Viking Road awoke around 5:45 a.m. to the odor of smoke, and they discovered a fire in the basement and kitchen of the home.

All of the occupants were able to escape without injury, according to fire officials.

Crews with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue arrived to find the home engulfed in flames. Firefighters set up a water shuttle at a hydrant at Viking and Production Drive to bring water to the site.

Volunteers with the Dike Fire Department and a crew with MercyOne Ambulance were called to assist.

The American Red Cross is assisting the family with emergency shelter.

The house suffered major fire damage as well as smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

Photos: House fire, Viking Road, Cedar Falls, Sept. 11, 2023 091123jr-fire-cf-viking-2 091123jr-fire-cf-viking-1