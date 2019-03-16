Try 3 months for $3

HUDSON – Authorities are investigating an early morning fire that destroyed a rural Hudson home.

Firefighters were called to 7216 Ansborough Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday and found the house engulfed in flames, according to officials with Hudson Fire and Rescue. Crews from La Porte City and Gilbertville assisted the Hudson department, and firefighters remained on the scene well into the morning.

The cause of the blaze hasn’t been determined, and it wasn’t clear if there were any injuries.

The Iowa Fire Marshal Division and the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

