WATERLOO – Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo home Monday morning.

According to officials, the resident discovered the fire when he returned to his home at 1609 Butler Ave.

Crews found a fire burning in a bedroom and extinguished it before it could spread.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Police and Courts Reporter

Cops and courts reporter for the Courier

