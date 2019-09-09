WATERLOO – Firefighters are investigating a fire that damaged a Waterloo home Monday morning.
According to officials, the resident discovered the fire when he returned to his home at 1609 Butler Ave.
Crews found a fire burning in a bedroom and extinguished it before it could spread.
No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
