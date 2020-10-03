 Skip to main content
Morning fire damages Waterloo home
Morning fire damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO – A Waterloo family escaped injury when their house caught fire early Saturday.

Crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue were called to 87 Ricker St. for a fire at the back of the home.

The blaze apparently started when heat from the exhaust of a portable generator outside ignited the home’s vinyl siding, said Battalion Chief Bill Beck. The flames spread up the side of the house and inside were firefighters were able to stop it.

