 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Morning fire damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO  — A dog perished in a fire that broke out in a Waterloo home Monday morning.

The resident at 1660 Cherry Hills Drive was at work at the time and was alerted to the fire by a baby monitor that records temperatures inside the home.

When crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived, they found smoke coming from the house. Firefighters tracked it to a fire in the kitchen by the stove, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.

Fire damage was isolated to the kitchen, but other parts of the home had smoke and heat damage.

5 months for $5

 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Boy charged in school deaths to stay in adult jail

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News