Morning fire damages Waterloo home

WATERLOO — A dog perished in a fire that broke out in a Waterloo home Monday morning.

The resident at 1660 Cherry Hills Drive was at work at the time and was alerted to the fire by a baby monitor that records temperatures inside the home.

When crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived, they found smoke coming from the house. Firefighters tracked it to a fire in the kitchen by the stove, said Battalion Chief Ben Petersen.

Fire damage was isolated to the kitchen, but other parts of the home had smoke and heat damage.

