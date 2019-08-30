WATERLOO – Firefighters extinguished a blaze after a mobile home caught fire early Friday morning.
One person was home at 3305 Covina Drive when the fire broke out, and he was able to escape without injury.
Residents tried to use a dry chemical extinguisher on the flames, and a neighbor with a garden hose climbed on the roof in an attempt to put it out before crews with Waterloo Fire Rescue arrived.
The fire is believed to have started with an outdoor halogen light fixture. A friend of the resident had hung clothing from the fixture earlier, and after dark, the fixture’s photocell switched turned on the light.
Heat from the light ignited the clothing, and the flames got into the soffits and the roof, firefighters said. When the resident arrived home sometime after 1 a.m., she noticed the fire.
