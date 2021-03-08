Morning fire damages Cedar Falls home

CEDAR FALLS – An early morning fire that damaged a Cedar Falls home likely started with an outdoor extension cord, according to fire officials.

Residents at 122 Devlin Circle noticed smoke shortly after 6:05 a.m. and started using a board to beat out flames on the side of the house, said Fire Chief John Bostwick with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.

Heat from the fire melted siding and the roof soffits and was in danger of entering the attic space, Bostwick said.

About 20 firefighters and police officers responded, and damage was limited to the exterior, he said.

Bostwick said it appears the fire started when an electrical short in an outdoor extension cord ignited dry leaves beside the house.

