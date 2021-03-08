 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Morning fire damages Cedar Falls home
0 comments
breaking top story

Morning fire damages Cedar Falls home

{{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR FALLS – An early morning fire that damaged a Cedar Falls home likely started with an outdoor extension cord, according to fire officials.

Residents at 122 Devlin Circle noticed smoke shortly after 6:05 a.m. and started using a board to beat out flames on the side of the house, said Fire Chief John Bostwick with Cedar Falls Fire Rescue.

Heat from the fire melted siding and the roof soffits and was in danger of entering the attic space, Bostwick said.

About 20 firefighters and police officers responded, and damage was limited to the exterior, he said.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Bostwick said it appears the fire started when an electrical short in an outdoor extension cord ignited dry leaves beside the house.

WATCH NOW: Courier fire videos

Try out our Editor's Special - Full year for just $26
Clip art fire
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Russian army marks International Women's Day with parachute jump

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News