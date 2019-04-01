WATERLOO – Eight venues participated in the World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids with 13,278 admissions tallied in 2019.
The admission cost at each venue was reduced to $1 from March 18-22. The event averaged 2,656 admissions per day, among the eight venues in downtown Waterloo.
Officials said 131,426 visitors have enjoyed the World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids since it began 10 years ago.
The Phelps Youth Pavilion had 3,460 admissions, and the Bluedorn Imaginarium tallied 2,912 admissions. The pool at the Cedar Valley Sportsplex was often at capacity with nearly 1,200 swimmers during spring break week.
Megan McKenzie, executive director for the R.J. McElroy Trust, credited the success to two factors, “amazing attractions, all crammed into one-square mile” and “a very, very harsh winter.”
The World’s Greatest Spring Break for Kids began in 2010 to celebrate the 100th anniversary of Ralph J. McElroy’s birth. McElroy was founder of Black Hawk Broadcasting Co., including KWWL-TV. He left his estate to help young people in Northeast Iowa. The McElroy Trust has distributed more than $64 million since R.J. McElroy’s death in 1965.
