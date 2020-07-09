More than 10,000 lose power in Thursday afternoon storm

Black Hawk County Emergency Management coordinator Lori Glover said her office as of Thursday afternoon hadn't yet heard of any major storm damage. She noted those reports are usually delayed.

But storm damage knocked out power to 10,416 customers as of 1:30 p.m. in MidAmerican Energy's five-county area, said MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood.

Black Hawk County's share of the power outages was 8,121 at the peak, with 7,862 in Waterloo alone, Greenwood said.

"The severe weather that came through Waterloo caused some damage to our system -- mostly wind and trees, but also some lightning damage," he said.

Both line and tree crews were called in from as far away as Des Moines, Fort Dodge and Carroll to help get power restored.

As of 4:30 p.m., outages were down to about 1,000 customers, and Greenwood said he expected the bulk of those customers to be restored by Thursday evening.

"If somebody sees a line that's down, assume that it's energized. Don't touch it, don't approach it, give us a call," Greenwood said. MidAmerican Energy's number is (888) 427-5632.