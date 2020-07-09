More than 10,000 lose power in Thursday afternoon storm

WATERLOO -- Wind gusts of up to 70 mph and nearly 3 inches of rain swept through the Cedar Valley on Thursday afternoon, causing widespread power outages, downed tree limbs and localized street flooding through parts of downtown.
Most of Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Janesville got more than 2 inches of rain in a thunderstorm that swept west to across Northeast Iowa, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Kenny Podrazik.
There were local reports of higher amounts: A weather spotter near Orange Elementary School reported 2.76 inches to KWWL, while a spotter just west of Janesville reported 3 inches to KCRG, Podrazik said.
"Anytime you get 2 to 3 inches of rain, you're going to have some street flooding, possibly some flash flooding," Podrazik said.
Waterloo saw flash flooding on a few downtown streets during the height of the storm, particularly on the east side of the Cedar River. Former Waterloo Police Chief Dan Trelka posted a photo of the flooding before it cleared up around 3 p.m. Thursday.
"Many streets and intersections are flooded and impassable," he wrote.
A spotter northwest of Cedar Falls reported a wind gust of 66 miles per hour at 12:40 p.m., and the Waterloo Regional Airport reported a gust of 70 miles per hour at 12:50 p.m., Podrazik said.
Black Hawk County Emergency Management coordinator Lori Glover said her office as of Thursday afternoon hadn't yet heard of any major storm damage. She noted those reports are usually delayed.
But storm damage knocked out power to 10,416 customers as of 1:30 p.m. in MidAmerican Energy's five-county area, said MidAmerican spokesperson Geoff Greenwood.
Black Hawk County's share of the power outages was 8,121 at the peak, with 7,862 in Waterloo alone, Greenwood said.
"The severe weather that came through Waterloo caused some damage to our system -- mostly wind and trees, but also some lightning damage," he said.
Both line and tree crews were called in from as far away as Des Moines, Fort Dodge and Carroll to help get power restored.
As of 4:30 p.m., outages were down to about 1,000 customers, and Greenwood said he expected the bulk of those customers to be restored by Thursday evening.
"If somebody sees a line that's down, assume that it's energized. Don't touch it, don't approach it, give us a call," Greenwood said. MidAmerican Energy's number is (888) 427-5632.
Notwithstanding the damage and outages, Podrazik said the area, which has been "fairly dry" recently, can use the rain, particularly farm crops. He noted light rain could linger Thursday evening.
Another round of rain was in the forecast for Saturday afternoon.
