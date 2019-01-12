WATERLOO -- Though most of the major snowfall was hitting below Highway 30, Waterloo on Saturday was experiencing its own winter weather.
As of 11 a.m. Saturday. Waterloo had seen at least an inch of accumulated snow as plows and shovels cleared the sidewalks and roads.
The roads in and around Waterloo are partially snow covered. Tama County's roads are completely covered and more snow is expected to fall throughout Saturday and into the evening. No major problems were being reported.
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were in effect through most the entire southern half of Iowa.
The National Weather Service was predicting 1 to 3 inches of accumulation. Throughout southern Iowa as much as 9 inches of snow had fallen, with Des Moines seeing at least 5 inches by 11 a.m.
