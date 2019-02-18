WATERLOO -- Snow fooling: We're getting another dump Tuesday -- and Waterloo has broken some snowfall records, too.
Most of northeast Iowa will see anywhere between 4 and 6 inches of snow tonight through Wednesday, the bulk of that coming after midnight. If the forecast holds, that will mean this February is the snowiest of all time -- and the month's not over yet.
A total of 21.7 inches of snow has fallen on Waterloo since Feb. 1 through Sunday, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Jim Lee in Des Moines. The snowiest February of all time was 24.3 inches, set in 1962, meaning less than 3 more inches would break the record.
It's already the snowiest February of all time just 17 days in, said Lee. And from Jan. 1 through Feb. 17, he said "Waterloo is by far the snowiest ever through that period," clocking in at 40.9 inches of snow since New Year's Day -- burying the previous record of 27.8 inches, set in 2008.
And it's possible Waterloo could also break the record for most snow in a winter season, set at 59.4 inches during 1961-1962, said Lee. Currently, the city stands at 48.2 inches on the season.
"We've got a pretty good chance if we get what we're expecting out of this midweek system," Lee said. "I don't know if that's a good thing or bad thing."
Indeed, Iowans were conflicted on the matter themselves.
Des Moines television station KCCI mashed up its upcoming snow forecast with a clip of Michael Scott from "The Office" yelling "no," which as of Monday had been shared more than 9,500 times on Facebook.
Others were embracing the snow, like Shawn Bunger-Thill, who posted a video of an unidentified person in an inflatable T-Rex costume blowing snow off of a driveway in Elk Run Heights. That video had more than 22,000 views as of Monday.
Waterloo Regional Airport recorded 13 inches of snow on the ground as of 6 a.m. Monday, according to Lee, who noted the last time there was that much snow accumulated was Dec. 26, 2010.
It's not making plow drivers' jobs any easier, said Randy Bennett, the city's public works manager. Though they can move snow back on priority roads and haul it out of downtown, in residential areas there's nowhere for plows to put the snow anymore.
"With the quantity of snow, it rolls up and comes back down and reduces the width of the road," Bennett said. "Unfortunately, there's not much we can do."
He said the city's 4,000 tons of salt is nearly depleted, though he's allowed to order more if the situation becomes dire.
"When you look at the extended forecast, yes, we still have a few more decent snow quantity events that are coming, which is definitely making it challenging," he said.
Another round of snow could hit the area Saturday into Sunday, though it was too soon to tell the type and amount of precipitation, said Lee.
The Bremer County Sheriff's Office asked those with "reliable and registered" snowmobiles to volunteer to assist the department "in times of need," according to a release sent Monday.
"Since the last large snowstorm that drifted many roads shut here in Bremer County, we thought we would update our volunteer list," the release read. "There are times where roads become un-driveable for law enforcement, fire and EMS, and we need to make sure we can still respond in a timely matter."
The release added that volunteers would be for taking first responders to a scene. Those interested were asked to email shartman@co.bremer.ia.us with their name, phone number, address and times available.
