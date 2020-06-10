More showings, more capacity added to popular 'Movies Under the Moon' series

CEDAR FALLS – New dates have been added to the “Movies Under the Moon” series due to popular response. The films are being shown in drive-in theater style on the University of Northern Iowa campus.
“Moana” will be shown at 8 p.m. June 20, in addition to the 8 p.m. June 19 showing. Tickets will be available beginning at 10 a.m. June 12.
An added showing of “Hook” is at 8 p.m. July 11, as well as the 8 p.m. July 10 show. Tickets are available beginning at July 2 at 10 a.m.
“Mary Poppins Returns” will be shown at 8 p.m. July 25, in addition to 8 p.m. July 24. Tickets can be reserved beginning at 10 a.m. July 17.
Tickets can be reserved beginning at 10 a.m. July 31 for 8 p.m. showings of “The Lego Ninjago Movie” on Aug. 7 and 8.
“The Goonies” will be on the screen at 8 p.m. Aug. 21 and an additional show at 8 p.m. Aug. 22. Tickets will be available at 10 a.m. Aug. 14.
Although the movies are free, one ticket per carload is required. In addition, capacity has been added to each showing, including the addition of more tickets to Friday night shows. Originally space was capped at 100 vehicles. Tickets must be requested in advance through UNItix.
Movies will be shown in the lot located north of the Wellness/Recreation Center, adjacent to Hudson Road.
Cedar Falls Community Main Street, the Hearst Center for the Arts and the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center are partnering on the project.
Social distancing will be in place with dedicated parking spaces in the lot. Moviegoers are being asked to remain in or near their cars for the duration of the movie.
Restrooms will be available only on an emergency basis; emergency shelters in case of bad weather also will be available.
The lot will open at 8 p.m., and movies will begin at dusk. There will be no concessions; moviegoers should bring their own refreshments.
Ticketholders will receive a parking map and directions on how to enter and exit the lot.
Sponsors are Jiva Salonspa, Next Generation Wireless, Community United Child Care Centers Inc., First National Bank, Structure Real Estate, Recycling & Reuse Technology Transfer Center and Bike Tech.
