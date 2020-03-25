More PPE coming to Black Hawk County Thursday; talks beginning on shelter-in-place scenario

Those measures were available on the county's website, blackhawkcovid19.com.

Shelter in place

Officials will begin "a series of meetings" to prepare for a shelter-in-place scenario absent any statewide shutdowns, said Glover.

"The governor has made it clear ... that she's not looking at doing that, and kind of left it open to the counties to determine whether they want to do that, and so we are going to be having a series of meetings with the health department, other community agencies and our elected officials to determine what that would look like," Glover said.

She said she hopes to have a meeting in the next couple of days with those entities, but stressed it was a hypothetical at this point.

"No imminent shutdown," Glover said.

Care facilities

On the heels of five positive cases of COVID-19 in four separate long-term care facilities in Iowa -- which was reported Wednesday by the Health Care Association -- Black Hawk County said they were keeping an eye on their own facilities but had no cases to report.