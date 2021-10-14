More musicals on the boards for 2022 season at Waterloo Community Playhouse

WATERLOO – The Waterloo Community Playhouse and Black Hawk Children’s Theatre is tearing a leaf off the calendar to start a fresh new season in 2022.

They’ve adopted the traditional calendar year beginning in January.

“In the past, we followed the academic calendar with all our shows,” said Norman Ussery, WCP/BHCT executive director, opening in July with a summer musical, followed by shows running through May.

“That was confusing for people, opening a season in the middle of summer. Because of the way the season fell after COVID, we had some remaining shows to get in, and it just worked out better to keep going through Christmas, and then start over with a new season. It was a good time to make the change,” he explained.

There will be five WCP shows and four BHCT productions. Ticket packages are on sale now, and Ussery said “it’s easier than ever” to make selections. The public can purchase the Season Flex Pass good for all productions. Single ticket prices will vary, but a child ticket for all nine shows is $10.

BHCT’s “Frozen JR.,’ based on the 2018 Broadway musical, opens Jan. 21-23 and Jan. 28-30 in the Hope Martin Theatre at the Waterloo Center for the Arts. “We thought it was a great way to start a new year in Iowa, and hopefully it’s not a portent of winter to come,” Ussery said.

WCP is next on the calendar with “Rocky Horror Show,” Feb. 25-27 and March 3-6, the cult classic that played to sold-out audiences in 2016. “It brought in such a nice mix of people in the audience, we’ll probably repeat it more often. It’s an old friend – one you keep in the attic and let out on the porch for a little bit. It’s a fun show with audience participation,” Ussery noted.

“Clue” – the classic farce-meets-murder-mystery-in-a-remote-mansion – will be on the boards, May 13-15 and 19 and 22. There also are three additional musicals on WCP’s 2022 calendar – “Footloose,” July 15-17 and 21-24; “Always Patsy Cline,” Sept. 16-17, Sept. 22 and 24 and 30 and Oct. 1-2; and for the holiday season, “Shrek,” Nov. 11, 12, 13, 17, 19 and 20 and Dec. 2, 3 and 4.

“It’s ambitious, but when you’ve got all those musicals in one season, it’s also exciting and seems like a cool thing,” said Artistic Director Greg Holt. “People are always requesting that we do certain shows, and usually it’s a lot of big-name shows and most of them are musicals. It’s an upbeat season.

“The shows we’re doing feel familiar and after the last 1 1/2 years, audiences are appreciative of what feels familiar and comforting.”

BHCT Artistic Director Anita Ross describes the youth offerings as “a season of big dreams. In every one of our shows, there’s the idea of success or that a wish that has long been wished for comes true. That’s pretty exciting to me.”

“Chaos ensues” in just about every BHCT show this season, Ross said, including such crowd-pleasers as “Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt,” April 1-3 and 8-10, and “Elephant and Piggie’s We Are In A Play,” Sept. 23-25 and Oct. 8-9. The venerable children’s tale, “Pinocchio” rounds out the season, June 10-12 and 17-18.

Typically BHCT is dark during the summer months, but “coming out of the pandemic, we were trying to find new ways to connect with our community. Our community is active, so we had to figure out how do we find time to serve them when they have the time to come to a show,” Ross said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.