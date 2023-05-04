WATERLOO — As the days grow closer to Waterloo’s more than 40 year tradition of My Waterloo Days, the list of musical acts and activities are expanding.

The festival will take place downtown June 8-11.

Along with previously announced national headliners Ginuwine and Ying Yang Twins, performing on Friday, and Blessid Union of Souls, performing on Saturday, local and regional acts have also been announced.

On Friday, Lost Wax, from Kansas, will play just before Ginuwine and Ying Yang Twins.

On Saturday, music will start earlier, at 2 p.m. The day will include Ben Rendall, from Waterloo, and other Iowa bands Jake Kembell and Kick!, Brad & Kate, and Furious George.

On Sunday, Waterloo native Kevin Burt will play at noon. Other bands that will play but don’t have announced show times are Sugarfoot, of Iowa; Ripped Jeans Duo, of Illinois; and Livingston, of Iowa.

Musical acts will take place either at Lincoln Park or Anton’s Garden.

“This is the first time in a long time we’ve had national headliners, but we are also having multiple stages to lean into listener profiles,” Experience Waterloo Executive Director Tavis Hall said. Experience Waterloo is taking on the event for the first year after Main Street Waterloo passed the torch to the organization. “We’re also being intentional about the experience, and we’re excited for some of the plans that we’ve got in place.”

Some of those events and activities will be new to the festival.

The festival will have a teen stage that will host a silent disco. A silent disco is where people dance to music listened to on wireless headphones rather than using a speaker system.

My Waterloo Days is also partnering with Soifer Family McDonalds, a local franchisee of the restaurant, to hold a “McFun Zone” at Anton’s Garden that will include arts, crafts and games, as well as live animals from Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines.

Along with new events at Anton’s Garden, a ferris wheel will be installed at Lincoln Park, along with a carnival. The rides haven’t been decided yet.

Also new will be a “Blues and Brunch” event Sunday that will partner with the Show and Shine Car Show.

The festival will still include traditions such as bike races, a youth talent show, fireworks and the My Waterloo Days Parade. Hall hopes to start a new tradition of a children’s parade following the bike races.

This year, My Waterloo Days will have free admission. Hall said this is thanks to sponsors such as Veridian Credit Union, VGM, Lincoln Savings Bank, CUNA Mutual and Tyson Fresh Meats.

“We didn’t want any financial burden for celebrating being from Waterloo,” Hall said. “When we took on (the event) it was one of the things we knew was important to our values -- to make sure that anyone who wants to celebrate isn’t just able but is willing to do so.”

