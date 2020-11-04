More Iowans voted in 2020 than ever before, shattering 2012 turnout record

Nearly 1.7 million Iowans cast a ballot in Tuesday’s presidential election, breaking the previous record by more than 100,000 votes.

A total of 1,697,102 voters cast ballots, out of 2,243,758 voters. That’s 75.64% of all registered voters, according to the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.

The majority of the ballots — 1,001,840 — were voted absentee this year, another record, with more likely still on the way that are yet to be counted, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.

“Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and, overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa,” Pate said in a statement Wednesday.

Iowa’s previous record turnout was 1,589,951 in 2012, the year Iowa sent President Barack Obama back for a second term.

This year, Iowans voted to re-elect President Donald Trump by a margin of more than seven points, though the outcome of the presidential race nationwide is still unclear with votes still being counted in key battleground states.

It was too early to tell how many votes nationwide had been cast, but it’s widely expected to be record turnout across the country as well.

