WATERLOO -- Five to 7 more inches of snow are possible in some northeast Iowa counties by Tuesday, with an additional tenth of an inch of ice making roadways newly slippery.
A winter storm warning was in effect from midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday for Chickasaw, Fayette, Floyd, Howard, Mitchell and Winneshiek counties in northeast Iowa, according to the National Weather Service bureau in La Crosse, Wis.
A winter weather advisory is in effect from midnight Tuesday through midnight Wednesday for Black Hawk, Bremer, Butler, Franklin, Grundy and Hardin counties in northeast Iowa, according to the NWS bureau in Des Moines.
Mixed precipitation was forecast for Monday night through Tuesday, with light freezing drizzle, light freezing rain, snow and wind statewide.
The bulk of the snow was scheduled to fall Tuesday morning into Tuesday evening.
Snow is likelier to the north, with portions above Highway 20 forecast for up to 7 inches of snow; counties along Highway 20 forecast for 3 to 5 inches, and counties below but above Interstate 80 forecast for 2 inches of snow. The southern counties were likelier for more ice, according to the NWS.
Slippery roads and patchy, blowing snow were the main hazards with the storm, according to the NWS.
Frigid air will also be swept into the state again by Thursday, with "potentially dangerous wind chills" from minus 20 to minus 40 degrees Thursday night into Friday morning, and low wind chills may continue over the weekend, according to the NWS.
