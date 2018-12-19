MOONSHOT AT 50NANCY NEWHOFF
Journey along with the Apollo astronauts as they race to the moon in our exclusive 50th anniversary special report on the Apollo missions in today’s Courier.
The 24-page, full-color keepsake section with more than 130 images revisits the Apollo era, including the politics at play, the turbulent 1960s and the drama of reaching the moon, landing on it and returning five times.
John M. Logsdon, an author and expert on Apollo, space policy and space exploration, examines why we went, why we stopped going, what we gained and if we will go again.
The section presents actual Apollo mission images, Apollo 11 mission reports and astronaut transcripts, informational graphics of the Apollo missions, moon landing sites and spacecraft, a story about mapping the moon, photos of the moon taken from Earth by Lee Enterprises photographers, historic moon landing front pages from Lee newspapers — including The Courier — and news reports on future NASA space exploration.
