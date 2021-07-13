'Moonlight and Roses' event to raise funds for Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Garden

The goal is to raise $4,000. All proceeds will be used to purchase an electric mobility scooter.

“One of our big goals is to make the arboretum accessible for people of all abilities and to serve the needs of all of our visitors. It’s a little difficult to navigate on the crushed gravel using a wheelchair or walker. This scooter will make a real difference. We want everyone to be able to get out in the garden,” Pruitt said.

The rose garden showcases a collection of David Austin roses, as well as other hybrid tea roses, rugosas and several Griffith Buck roses. The heirloom Buck rose cultivars were developed by Buck at Iowa State University in Ames.

There is a grand entrance and pergola, which makes the rose garden a prime location for weddings. The garden has a sense of privacy, as well, provided by a collection of arborvitae planted on three sides of the garden.

Guests also can view the garden’s collection of award-winning daylilies now in bloom along the path to the shade garden, as well as a wide selection of perennials and annuals. There is a labyrinth for walking, water features, shrub garden, mosaiculture displays and gardens dedicated to the seasons, ornamental grasses, herbs, conifers and more.