'Moonlight and Roses' event to raise funds for Cedar Valley Arboretum & Botanic Garden

WATERLOO – “Moonlight and Roses” is the title of a classic country ballad, but it’s also the name for a fundraiser at the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden.
The popular after-hours event is from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a magical evening in the rose garden. We string up lights and will have live music, finger food paired with different wines, and guests can explore the gardens,” said Executive Director Rob Pruitt.
“We’re so happy that people can come out and enjoy the garden. Evening is a beautiful time to get out and enjoy the garden.”
There will be a tent and areas for guests to sit down, he said.
Tickets are $55 for arboretum members; $65 for nonmembers. Reservations are due Thursday by calling (319) 226-4966, or online at cedarvallyarboretum.org/moonlight.
Moment in Thyme is catering the event, with live music provided by the Wartburg Knightliters.
The fundraiser is vital for the arboretum. “We had to cancel almost all of our events and fundraisers last year because of the COVID pandemic. It did significant damage to our income, so it’s important for the gardens and arboretum that we have these fundraisers to continue to grow,” Pruitt explained.
The goal is to raise $4,000. All proceeds will be used to purchase an electric mobility scooter.
“One of our big goals is to make the arboretum accessible for people of all abilities and to serve the needs of all of our visitors. It’s a little difficult to navigate on the crushed gravel using a wheelchair or walker. This scooter will make a real difference. We want everyone to be able to get out in the garden,” Pruitt said.
The rose garden showcases a collection of David Austin roses, as well as other hybrid tea roses, rugosas and several Griffith Buck roses. The heirloom Buck rose cultivars were developed by Buck at Iowa State University in Ames.
There is a grand entrance and pergola, which makes the rose garden a prime location for weddings. The garden has a sense of privacy, as well, provided by a collection of arborvitae planted on three sides of the garden.
Guests also can view the garden’s collection of award-winning daylilies now in bloom along the path to the shade garden, as well as a wide selection of perennials and annuals. There is a labyrinth for walking, water features, shrub garden, mosaiculture displays and gardens dedicated to the seasons, ornamental grasses, herbs, conifers and more.
This is the 25th year for the Cedar Valley Arboretum and Botanic Garden. Founded in 1996, the 40-acre public garden is located at 1927 E. Orange Road, east of Hawkeye Community College.
A master plan is being developed to plan for the next 25 years, Pruitt said. Confluence Landscape Architecture of Des Moines is assisting in the planning process, made possible through donations and grants, including from the Black Hawk County Gaming Commission.
The garden’s mission is to connect people to nature, enhance the quality of life through horticulture and to be an educational resources for the community, as well as a source of inspiration for planning, planting and maintaining trees, flowers and other plants.
Input is being gathered using Social Pinpoint, an interactive engagement tool offered by Confluence that allows visitors to interact with an online map and provide suggestions and feedback on such items as building designs, natural spaces and programming. A link at www.cedarvalleyarboretum.org allows the public to provide input and offer ideas.
Future plans include a visitors’ center with a conservatory that will be open year-round to host groups for educational programming, such as school groups. Pruitt expects the master plan to be completed later this year.