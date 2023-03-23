WAVERLY — Mysterious silver monoliths keep popping up – and sometimes disappearing – in locations around the world, including Southern California, Utah, Romania, the Netherlands and the Isle of Wight, off England’s coast. Speculation runs wild about the appearance of these silver pillars – alien symbols or art installations?

Artist Robert Kennon is more fascinated by prehistoric monoliths, megaliths, memoirs, dolmens and henges. A collection of his prints, “Monumental Mysteries,” taken from sketches made on location during visits to England, has been on exhibit at Wartburg College.

On Friday, Kennon will present a gallery talk at the closing reception planned from 6 to 8 p.m. at Waldemar A. Schmidt Art Gallery, located on the ground floor of the Bachman Fine Arts Center. The event is free and open to the public.

Kennon, an adjunct associate professor of art at Carl Sandburg College, Carthage, Ill., was attracted to both the forms and mysteries swirling around the objects. “It wasn’t what I was expecting to do. I took a trip to London with my wife and we decided ‘let’s go see Stonehenge,’ so we hopped on the bus to go out and see this thing. I looked at the stones and asked ‘Why?' I was inspired.”

And he was intrigued. "They could have represented celestial observatories, calendars for the seasons, spiritual complexes for religious ritual or grave markers. The stones, as physical objects, show the passage of time through erosion, sediment flow and melting of glacial layers of earth."

The printmaker confessed he “became obsessed. We’ve been back on numerous trips, and every time, I’m inspired. I started doing these sketches – I usually do about 100 sketches, and I realized, ‘Wow, I have 1,000 drawings. I’ve never spent that much time working on a series. It took me 10 years to finish,” Kennon explained.

His renderings of these Neolithic stone monuments are far from simple sketches. Most prints have richly colored backgrounds, ranging from landscapes and geological settings to swirling seas. The stones are shaded and colored.

The collection of intaglio prints was made by combining two separate plates, the first etched with line and aquatint work, followed by the second copper or zinc plate engraved to hold the key image.

Engraving is mesmerizing, Kennon said. “It’s very meditative for me. I’m interested in Buddhism and meditate every day. Engraving has that quality – it’s just me, a plate and a simple engraving tool that engravers have used since the 14th century. I get in the zone.”

Originally, he worked in black and white. “But I thought it doesn’t do them justice. So I decided to use a zinc plate instead of copper because it etches faster and holds the color.”

He based his color selections on natural gemstones, which he studied with his wife, a jewelry maker who is familiar with their spiritual properties. Kennon incorporated gold, copper and silver metallic inks with colored inks to create a subtle, shimmering effect on the prints.

Kennon received his bachelor of fine arts in printmaking from Webster University in St. Louis, and his master's degrees in arts and fine arts in printmaking and a master’s degree in art history from the University of Iowa in Iowa City.

The printmaker’s artwork has been featured in more than 150 solo, group and juried exhibitions, including at Webster University Regent’s College, London, England, and throughout the U.S. “Monumental Mysteries” has already been display at Waldorf College in Forest City and Ankeny Art Center. After Wartburg, it will travel to Iowa Wesleyan University in Mount Pleasant, followed by several other Midwestern destinations.

Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. For more information, go online to www.wartburg.edu/gallery.

Photos: The final days of the Ringling Bros. circus