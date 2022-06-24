Monthly speakers series focuses on rotator cuffs

WAVERLY – The Waverly Health Center June Speakers Series presentation “Rotator Cuffs: Symptoms, Repair & Treatment” will be presented by Dr. Robert Bartelt, Cedar Valley Medical Specialists at Waverly Health Center. Bartelt will discuss who is susceptible to rotator cuff tears, how they happen, treatment plans and repair including both surgical and nonsurgical options.

The program will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Tendrils Rooftop Garden at WHC and virtually via Google Meet.

To join via Google Meet, visit meet.google.com/fhe-itee-vhh or dial +1 302-774-5089 and enter PIN 581 563 303#

Masks are required for those attending in person. With questions, call (319) 483-1360.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0