Cod loin, baked beans, cole slaw and "the fixin’s" are on the menu. Cost is $14 per person.

Carry-out is from 5 to 6 p.m. with front-door delivery; dine-in is from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in the lower level. Submit carry-out orders only by 4 p.m. Thursday or call (319) 483-9287 or online at www.waverlyvets.us or (319) 483-9287. Dine-in orders are not needed in advance.