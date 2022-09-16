Monsignor Walter Brunkan, former Columbus principal, dies at 92

GREENE — Whether someone was Catholic or not, Monsignor Walter Brunkan accepted everyone. That was evident as the entire town of Greene surrounded him in the days before he died Friday at age 92.

Sherilyn Backer, a retired staff member at St. Mary’s Church, said this – noting Brunkan was a warm, loving person and “the best Christian you could ever be.”

“One of the greatest gifts you can give anyone is your time, and he was phenomenal at that,” Dan Castle, Brunkan’s executor, said. “Just mentioning his name would turn heads.”

Brunkan was assigned to the church in Greene – with sister parishes in Roseville and Rockford – in 1991. He was a pastor there until his retirement in 2019.

He was famous for his short sermons, both Backer and Castle said, keeping them at a quick ten minutes.

Castle said Brunkan learned this while leading Columbus Catholic High School in Waterloo from 1959 to 1991.

“If you talked longer than 10 minutes people would shut you out, especially students,” Castle said. “People couldn’t wait to hear (his sermons) – rather it be drudgery or use the time to shut your eyes.”

Brunkan was the associate principal from the first day the school opened and began serving as principal in 1968.

E.J. Gallagher III, a 1967 Columbus graduate said “you’ll hear many good things” about Brunkan. “A lot of people remember all the clocks he made over the years.”

Brunkan was a woodworker and made at least 250 grandfather clocks, working on them up until 2019. Backer’s husband, Rick, helped Brunkan finish his last clock. He was a skilled carpenter, as well.

“For Christmas we’d always get some kind of a piece of furniture … for at least 30 years,” Backen said, laughing.

In a previous Courier article, an auctioneer said one of the greatest attractions at the annual Cedar Valley Catholic Schools Ultimate Auction was Brunkan’s clocks. He said each clock brought in at least $10,000.

Apart from the auctions, Brunkan spent a lot of his time volunteering.

“If there was a committee or board in Greene, he would be on it,” Backer said.

In Waterloo, he was named the Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year in 1989. Both Backer and Castle said they learned kindness from Brunkan.

“He was the most kind-hearted person you could ever meet,” Backer said. “I just never saw him turn anybody away that needed spiritual, physical or financial help. He was the best person.”