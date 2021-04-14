Money to replace WPD griffin logo not approved in Waterloo's general budget; where will funds come from?

Weidner said she is currently unsure which bond fund the city will use as the funding source for replacement. Interest rates for city bond funds can "vary greatly," she said, which will affect how much the city earns back. Low interest rates during COVID-19 lessened that amount, Weidner said.

"It’s really not very much," she said. "It just depends. It’s just like anything you would have in your savings account. It’s not a great deal, but sometimes it can fill a gap like that that we have."

The interest money would be from bonds borrowed by Waterloo in the last four years, Weidner said. She did not immediately provide a figure for the city's total bond funds during that period of time.

She said the city plans to prioritize replacing logos on uniforms, which could then be followed by replacing them on cars, guns and other miscellaneous items. WPD estimated the total logo replacement to cost more than $150,000. Uniform expenses would join with more than $61,000 for guns, more than $11,000 for vehicles and other money for various items.

"I don’t like to use bond money for something that is going to be used up in a year," Weidner said. "But these are more longer-term items."