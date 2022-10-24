Monday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar canceled at Gallagher Bluedorn

COURIER STAFF
CEDAR FALLS — Due to a set truck breakdown, the Monday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center has been canceled.
Ticket holders should have received an email and recorded phone call detailing options for exchanging their ticket, requesting a credit, or receiving a full refund. The UNItix box office is currently making individual phone calls to assist patrons.
Limited tickets are still available for the Tuesday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar and can be purchased online, over the phone, or at a UNItix box office.
Photos: UNI football against Missouri State, Oct. 22
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 1
Northern Iowa's Stefan Black (19) celebrates with teammates after he makes an interception during Missouri State University's first drive of the game on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 2
Northern Iowa's Cannon Butler rushes Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 3
Northern Iowa's Cordarrius Bailey gestures after he sacks Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 4
Northern Iowa's Alex Allen is knocked down after making the reception against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 5
Northern Iowa's Sergio Morancy runs for the goal line after making a reception against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 6
Northern Iowa's Sergio Morancy celebrates on the sideline with the UNI dance team after scoring against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 7
Northern Iowa's Khristian Boyd grabs a hold of Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 8
Northern Iowa's Matthew Cook kicks for a field goal against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 9
Northern Iowa's Dom Williams (7) and teammates celebrates after he runs for a touchdown against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 10
Northern Iowa's Stefan Black is tackled by Missouri State University's Ty Scott after Black makes the interception on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 11
Northern Iowa's Cannon Butler, left, and Spencer Cuvelier celebrate after Butler sacks against Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 12
A pass intended for Northern Iowa's Logan Wolf (17) is broken up by Missouri State University's P.J. Hall on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 13
Northern Iowa's Cannon Butler (96) celebrates after sacking Missouri State University quarterback Jason Shelley on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 14
Northern Iowa's Vance McShane drives through the Missouri State University defensive line on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 15
Northern Iowa's Vance McShane drives through the Missouri State University defensive line on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
FBall UNI vs. Missouri 16
Northern Iowa's Dom Williams crosses the goal line to score against Missouri State University on Saturday at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
