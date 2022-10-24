Monday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar canceled at Gallagher Bluedorn

CEDAR FALLS — Due to a set truck breakdown, the Monday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar at the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center has been canceled.

Ticket holders should have received an email and recorded phone call detailing options for exchanging their ticket, requesting a credit, or receiving a full refund. The UNItix box office is currently making individual phone calls to assist patrons.

Limited tickets are still available for the Tuesday performance of Jesus Christ Superstar and can be purchased online, over the phone, or at a UNItix box office.