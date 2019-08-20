{{featured_button_text}}
Monarch on goldenrod

A tagged monarch on a goldenrod blossom.

 COURTESY PHOTO

HAZLETON — Buchanan County Conservation naturalists will host upcoming monarch tagging field days.

They are looking for participants to participate in collecting wild monarch butterflies in area parks and tagging them.

Tagging dates are Aug. 31 and Sept. 21, starting at 1 p.m. each day. Cost is $4 per person or $10 per family.

Register at www.buchanancountyparks.com. Most ages and abilities can participate.

Locations will be determined by nectaring flowers on each date. Registered participants will be notified of tagging location the week of the program.

