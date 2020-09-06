Momentum program launches in Waterloo to aid those with barriers to employment

WATERLOO — The program Joyce Levingston is helping to start is one she could have used years ago.
She was 20 years old with three children to raise and didn’t always have permanent housing for her family.
“I definitely had a lot of barriers to overcome to try to be self-sufficient,” Levingston said. “Thankfully, I was able to do so once I found sustainable employment. That really allowed me to turn my life around.”
Levingston, who is Black, knows the same isn’t true of everyone in the Cedar Valley.
The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area has a Black population of 7.1% — 15.6% in Waterloo, according to census data from 2017, the last year available.
But racial disparity here is third-worst in the U.S., according to 24/7 Wall Street, a financial news and opinion website that releases a list of “worst places to be Black” every year.
Black median income is $27,811, around 49% of the white median income. Further, while white unemployment was 4% in 2017, Black unemployment was 19.7% — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy, likely exacerbating those disparities.
In a bid to narrow that divide, Levingston and Dean Feltes, executive director of One City Cedar Valley, envisioned a program to help others find full-time employment, exactly the key Levingston — a doctoral student at the University of Northern Iowa — needed to help her on the path to self-sufficiency.
They found it in Momentum, a Michigan-based small-group program teaching life skills to those with barriers like drug addiction, past incarceration or homelessness.
“What really set it apart for us, when we met with graduates we saw this absolute hope in their life,” Feltes said. “The support they provided, I didn’t see that anywhere else.”
Waterloo will be the first pilot city of the Momentum program, which began seven years ago in Kalamazoo, Michigan, said Brian Parsons, senior director of Urban Alliance, a nonprofit that facilitates the program.
Parsons and others from Urban Alliance have spoken at roundtable discussions about bringing the program to Waterloo and met with One City CV extensively in drawing up the pilot program.
“Waterloo itself is ready for something different — something that is aimed specifically at the marginalized populations,” said Parsons, noting the racial and economic makeup of Waterloo and Kalamazoo are “very, very similar.”
Momentum will hold open enrollment for its six-week program from 9 a.m. to noon Sept. 15-16 at One City, 907 Independence Ave.
Classes will be limited to around 12, and graduates of the program will get assistance in job placements and “ongoing life supports,” according to a flier. Levingston said those supports are the long-term relationships graduates will build with Momentum’s staff and program mentors. Momentum is looking for mentors as well.
“A lot of people have heard about the program and are very excited that this is happening in our community,” she said.
She and Feltes said they hope to place graduates in “good-paying jobs” and help them find personal success as well, whether it be staying out of jail, going back to school or buying a home.
“The goal is to help people see how valuable they are in the community and help see success for them — what does that look like, and how can I get there?” Feltes said. “When they have hope and get employed, it changes things.”
