Momentum program launches in Waterloo to aid those with barriers to employment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — The program Joyce Levingston is helping to start is one she could have used years ago.

She was 20 years old with three children to raise and didn’t always have permanent housing for her family.

“I definitely had a lot of barriers to overcome to try to be self-sufficient,” Levingston said. “Thankfully, I was able to do so once I found sustainable employment. That really allowed me to turn my life around.”

Levingston, who is Black, knows the same isn’t true of everyone in the Cedar Valley.

The Waterloo/Cedar Falls Metropolitan Statistical Area has a Black population of 7.1% — 15.6% in Waterloo, according to census data from 2017, the last year available.

But racial disparity here is third-worst in the U.S., according to 24/7 Wall Street, a financial news and opinion website that releases a list of “worst places to be Black” every year.

Black median income is $27,811, around 49% of the white median income. Further, while white unemployment was 4% in 2017, Black unemployment was 19.7% — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic devastated the economy, likely exacerbating those disparities.