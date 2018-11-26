WATERLOO — When Elizabeth Foust’s son, Kaine, was born, he couldn’t keep food down, and had to spend five days in the neonatal intensive care unit at Covenant Medical Center’s Family Birth Center.
Foust got to take Kaine home after those five days, and Kaine is now a healthy 8-year-old. But she knows she’s one of the lucky ones: Not all babies come home.
So when Foust, who now lives in Kansas City, Kan., was put in touch with a St. Louis woman who makes gowns for infants who are stillborn or die shortly after birth, she donated her wedding dress and was sent back 18 so-called “angel gowns.”
“We’ve never experienced the loss of a child, but the fact that we had one in the NICU was scary enough,” Foust said. “I wanted to put my wedding dress to good use, and give back to the hospital that took care of him, to pay it forward.”
She donated nine of them to a Kansas City-area hospital, and brought nine to Covenant on Friday, when her family returned to the Cedar Valley for Thanksgiving.
“This was our first chance to get back up here,” said Foust, who brought Kaine with her. “I thought it was nicer to hand-deliver them.”
The angel gowns, complete with blue or pink ribbons, will be included among the other items in the Family Birth Center’s “Butterfly Room,” a comfortable room for families who have lost a baby, said Suzanne Bellinger, a clinical nurse specialist who thought up the room about a year ago.
“I’ve always felt strongly about having somewhere quiet to go to when we have fetal loss or fetal death,” Bellinger said.
The purple-clad room — the nationally recognized color for infant loss — and the butterfly theme, which signifies losing one baby out of multiples, allows families a place to grieve away from the sounds of other crying babies in the ward. It also allows parents to dress the infant, or take clothing, diapers and buntings home with them.
“I’m very passionate about doing whatever we can for these families, because they don’t get to take (a child) home,” Bellinger said.
Most of the hospital’s donated clothing has come from Diana’s Angel Project, a group of volunteers in Waverly who sew and donate the gowns in a variety of sizes and styles. Foust’s are the hospital’s first gowns made out of a wedding dress, Bellinger said, and Foust hopes that inspires more locals.
“I’m hoping people that are seamstresses will see this and come forward,” Foust said.
Bellinger said she was thankful for any donation.
“Anytime we can give something tangible to the parents that experience a loss is something special,” she said, hugging Foust. “I get a little choked up about it. This is a good thing. Thank you very much.”
